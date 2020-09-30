Pitso Mosimane has reportedly resigned as the head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns just five months after signing a new four-year contract.

According to TimesLive.co.za, the gaffer will take over the job at Egyptian giants Al Ahly and negotiations are at an advanced level. He will leave with Rhulani Mokwena, physical trainer Kabelo Rangoaga should this move materialize.

It’s also reported that Al Ahly are prepared to pay compensation to Sundowns since Mosimane had recently signed a new contract.

An unnamed source told the website: “The club he is going to has asked him to join immediately with the desire that he leads them to success in the Caf African Champions League title.

“I hope Sundowns will be happy about this. This is a good news story for South Africa. Historically, no black African coach has ever coached these top north African clubs.

“This honour advanced to Pitso, is an honour also advanced to South Africa. And Sundowns were the incubator of all this.”

Mosimane, who won his fifth league title to become the most decorated coach in the Premiership, has a total of 11 trophies in his eight years at Sundowns.

The move is long-overdue for Mosimane who is held in high regard all over the continent, and particularly in North Africa, after he managed to end the Arab sides’ seeming invincibility.

Comments

comments