He is everything you need to know about the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

Time, Date, Venue and TV Info

The draw takes place from 17:00 CAT on Thursday 1 October at the RTS studios in Geneva. It will be streamed live on UEFA.com while SuperSport TV will broadcast the event live on TV.

Draw Procedure

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2019/20 titles . Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a club from their own association.

In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs have been paired in order to split their matches between Tuesday and Wednesday. In the case of associations with four representatives, two pairings were made. These pairings were based on TV audiences.

Pots

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3

Pot 4 Bayern (GER, C.L) Barcelona (ESP) Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) L. Moscow (RUS) Sevilla (ESP, Europa) A. Madrid (ESP) Salzburg (AUT) Marseille (FRA) Real Madrid (ESP) Man City (ENG) RB Leipzig (GER) Club Brugge (BEL) Liverpool (ENG) Man United (ENG) Inter Milan (ITA) Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER) Juventus (ITA) S. Donetsk (UKR) Olympiacos (GRE) İ. Başakşehir (TUR) PSG (FRA) B. Dortmund (GER) Lazio (ITA) Midtjylland (DEN) Zenit (RUS) Chelsea (ENG) Krasnodar (RUS) Rennes (FRA) Porto (POR) Ajax (NED) Atalanta (ITA) Ferencváros (HUN)

Match dates

Matchday 1: 20/21 October

Matchday 2: 27/28 October

Matchday 3: 3/4 November

Matchday 4: 24/25 November

Matchday 5: 1/2 December

Matchday 6: 8/9 December

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.