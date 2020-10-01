Bayern Munich dominated the 2020 UEFA Awards held on Thursday with Robert Lewandowski winning to accolades.

The 32-year old was named Uefa Forward and Player of the Year while his team-mates Mauel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich took home the Goalkeeper of the Year and the best defender award respectively.

Their gaffer Hansi Flick was named Coach of the Year.

Uefa Awards 2020 Winners:

2020 UEFA President’s Award: Didier Drogba

Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Coach of the Year: Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Mauel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Defender of the Year: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfielder of the Year: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Forward of the Year: Robert Lewandowski(Bayern Munich)

