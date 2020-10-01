Denis Dauda has joined Napsa Stars after leaving Lusaka Dynamos which also play in the Zambian top-flight.

The 32-year old signed a three-year contract with his new club. He will play in the CAF Confederation Cup in the 2020/21 season after the club finished fourth last campaign.

Confirming the signing, The Stars: “Welcome to Napsa United Dennis. The central defender joins the Pensioners on a three-year permanent deal. Dauda played for Lusaka Dynamos FC in the Just ended season.”

Dauda first moved to Zambia in December 2018 after turning out for ZPC Kariba, Caps United and Yadah locally.

Comments

comments