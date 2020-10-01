Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza came out on top of the 15 candidates short-listed for the Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) head coach post, it has emerged.

The Warriors captain is expected to be unveiled as the club’s new head coach this week after the Limpopo-based side opted for him ahead of 14 other candidates who were considered for it.

Mapeza is no stranger to the South African top-flight, in which TTM will debut in the upcoming season having bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits in June.

Preciously with Chippa United, where he resigned in February after having stabilised things at the once out-of-sorts Chilli Boys, the Zimbabwean tactician was roped in by the club to bolster their technical department ahead of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership, which kicks off on the 24th of October.

