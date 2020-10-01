Egyptian giants Al Ahly have confirmed Pitso Mosimane as the club’s new head coach.

Mosimane is joining the team following his resignation at Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday. He left South Africa on Thursday to move to his new base to replace Rene Weiler.

⌛️The wait is ⌛️@TheRealPitso is now officially the coach of the African club of the century#PitsoAnnounced #ClubOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/bHr6walAkw — Al Ahly SC (@AlAhlyEnglish) October 1, 2020

Mosimane won a total of 11 trophies in his eight years at Sundowns including a Champion League and five league titles.

In his farewell message to the club, he said: “It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has been my family for almost eight years. President Dr Patrice Motsepe has been like a father to me. He has been a mentor, a friend, a supporter and a confidante. I could never quit him or Mamelodi Sundowns. I am only going away to carry the spirit of the Yellow Nation with me.”

