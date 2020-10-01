The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw was conducted on Thursday.
Reigning champions Bayern Munich were drawn in Group A along with Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.
The other big clashes will be in Group G which has Barcelona and Juventus and in Group H between Manchester United and 2019/20 season finalists PSG.
The first round of the of the group stage will be played on 20/21 October.
Here is the outcome of the draw:
Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow.
Group B: Real Madrid, Shaktar Donetsk, Inter Milan, B. Monchengladback.
Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille.
Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland.
Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes.
Group F: Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge.
Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros.
Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir.
Match dates
Matchday 1: 20/21 October
Matchday 2: 27/28 October
Matchday 3: 3/4 November
Matchday 4: 24/25 November
Matchday 5: 1/2 December
Matchday 6: 8/9 December
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.