Macauley Bonne has joined a new club in the English Championship after leaving Charlton Athletic.

The Zimbabwean striker has signed a three-year contract with QPR for an undisclosed fee.

The transfer puts an end to speculation on the future of the 24-year old after he was linked with several clubs.

“I am really pleased and happy it’s finally done,” he said in his first interview after signing the deal.

“I can’t wait to get started now.”

“The second I heard there was interest, my head was turned. I’ll easily say that – my head was turned straight away”

Bonne leaves Charlton following the team’s relegation to League One. He spent one season there, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances last term.

The striker also played in six matches in this 2020/21 campaign and managed to score one goal.

Bonne will wear squad number 7.

