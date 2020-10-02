Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has included only a few players based in Africa in his squad for the friendly match against Malawi.

The encounter will be played in Blantyre at Kamuzu Stadium on 11 October.

Speaking on the selection of the players, Logarusic said he opted to dominate the squad with Europe-based stars because they are currently active.

He also picked a few players in South African but completely snubbed those based at home.

“What I can tell you is we have selected predominantly Europe-based players,” the coach told the Herald.

“There are no local players we have selected for this particular match. I haven’t had the chance to watch them in action. Remember, the league has not yet started in Zimbabwe, due to Covid-19, and players in the country haven’t been active.

“I can tell you that we have also picked very few players from the South African league. Those players last played competitively about three weeks ago.”

ZIFA have already sent invitation letters to the selected foreign-based stars who include Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Marvelous Nakamba and Tino Kadewere.

The entire squad will be unveiled when Logarusic returns to Harare from Croatia at the weekend.

