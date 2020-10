Reigning South African Premiership champions have reportedly identified the replacement for retired coach Pitso Mosimane.

Jingles, as Mosimane is fondly-known across the Limpopo, shocked the country’s football fraternity yesterday when he resigned before being confirmed as the next Al Ahly coach.

It has now emerged that the Pretoria-based club, according to information gathered by South African publication Soccer Laduma,¬†are contemplating naming assistant coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mnqgithi, who were part of Mosimane’s technical department, as co-head coaches.

