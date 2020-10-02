Reigning South African Premiership champions have reportedly identified the replacement for retired coach Pitso Mosimane.

Jingles, as Mosimane is fondly-known across the Limpopo, shocked the country’s football fraternity yesterday when he resigned before being confirmed as the next Al Ahly coach.

ALSO READ: Motsepe reacts to Pitso Mosimane’s shocking resignation

It has now emerged that the Pretoria-based club, according to information gathered by South African publication Soccer Laduma, are contemplating naming assistant coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mnqgithi, who were part of Mosimane’s technical department, as co-head coaches.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.