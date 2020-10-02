The Zimbabwean pair of Kevin and Elvis Moyo’s unexpected departure from Chippa United was as a result of the club terminating their contracts, it has emerged.

The twin brothers arrived at the Port Elizabeth-based side from Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum in 2019, with Kevin taking part in more games; playing 27 league matches while his sibling featured in nine.

Last week, Chippa surprisingly parted ways with the Moyo twins under unclear circumstances, which Elvis has shared light on.

“A few days after we had returned to PE from the bio-bubble camp [in Gauteng] we received a call from the team manager [Wanda Mbenguzana] saying that Chippa want to terminate our contracts,” Elvis told South African publication The Sowetan.

“We had a meeting with them two weeks back and we agreed on terminating the contracts; they haven’t sent our termination letters [yet]. We are now free agents. We are just waiting for Chippa to settle our contracts,” he added.

