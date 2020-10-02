South Africa national team coach has named a 25-member squad for the friendly matches set for October international break.

Bafana Bafana will play Namibia on 8 October and Zambia on 11 October 2020 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

The games are in preparation for the Afcon Qualifiers that will resume in the following month. The Southern African country will São Tomé and Príncipe in back-to-back encounters.

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven FC (Belgium), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Defenders: Thibang Phete (OS Belenenses SAD (Portugal), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), S’fiso Hlanti, Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Abubaker Mobara (Cape Town City), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs).

Midfielders: Andile Jali, Mothobi Mvala, Themba Zwane (Downs), Thabo Nodada (CTC), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport), Gladwin Shitolo (Arrows), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier), Percy Tau (Anderlecht, Belgium), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg), Sipho Mbule (Supersport), Luther Singh (Braga FC).

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City), Kurt Abrahams (KVC Westerlo, Belgium), Lebohang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs).

