Macauley Bonne saved the day for his QPR side when he scored his first goal in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker started on the bench and was introduced in the 64th minute. He netted his goal with a header in the 96th minute to salvage a point for the Rangers.

The 24-year created only one chance at which he utilized. He made a total of seven touches in his 26-minute appearance and maintained an 51.7% accuracy rate.

The match, meanwhile, marked Bonne’s return to the Championship, having completed his move from Charlton Athletic on Friday.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.