Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is expected to return to Zimbabwe this weekend after spending the last few months in Croatia with his family.

The gaffer is returning ahead of the team’s preparations for the friendly game against Malawi on October 11 at Kamuzi Stadium. The national team will travel to Blantyre for the encounter.

The selected players for the trip will be announced as soon as the coach arrives.

ZIFA have already sent invitation letters to the selected foreign-based stars who include Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Marvelous Nakamba and Tino Kadewere.

Speaking on the selection of the players, Logarusic said he opted to dominate the squad with Europe-based stars because they are currently active.

He also picked a few players in South African but completely snubbed those based at home.

