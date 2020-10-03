Liverpool confirmed on Friday that Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Senegal international became the second Reds player to contract the virus after new signing Thiago Alcantara tested positive early in the week. The duo will will miss Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa on Sunday.

“Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines,” a statement by the club confirmed the development.

“The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

“However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.”

