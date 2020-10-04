Tinotenda Kadewere will make his second start of the season at Lyon in tonight’s match against Marseille.

The striker forms the attack alongside Toko Ekambi in a 4-4-2 formation.

The frontline changes see regulars Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay starting from the bench in the encounter.

According to GFFN, coach Rudi Garcia explained his first XI: “I chose in terms of form and also in terms of what could happen tomorrow (for Memphis on the transfer window deadline). I am having faith in people who I know will be here tomorrow, like Houssem Aouar, which I am very happy about.”

Depay has been linked with a move away from the club with Barcelona in sights.

Kick-off is at 9 pm.

 

