Marshall Munetsi returned to the team from a suspension and featured the entire minutes of the 2-2 draw at Rennais on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder had missed the previous round after he received a straight red card in the game against Metz.

He was booked on his return but still went on to put a decent performance, playing as a midfielder this time, having been used a centre back previously.

Here are Munetsi’s stats against Rennais

Total Touches: 49

Total Passes: 31

Pass Accuracy: 58.1%

Attempts at Goal: 1 (Off Target)

Tackles Won: 34%

