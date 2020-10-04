Marshall Munetsi returned to the team from a suspension and featured the entire minutes of the 2-2 draw at Rennais on Sunday.
The Zimbabwean midfielder had missed the previous round after he received a straight red card in the game against Metz.
He was booked on his return but still went on to put a decent performance, playing as a midfielder this time, having been used a centre back previously.
Here are Munetsi’s stats against Rennais
Total Touches: 49
Total Passes: 31
Pass Accuracy: 58.1%
Attempts at Goal: 1 (Off Target)
Tackles Won: 34%
