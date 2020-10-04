South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says Pitso Mosimane will be missed but his appointed at Al Alhly flys the country’s flag high.

Mosimane, South Africa’s most decorated coach, resigned as Mamelodi Sundowns coach and joined the Egyptian giants on a 2-year deal this week, a development applauded by the country’s head of state.

“Pitso Mosimane will be missed as a force in South African football but his appointment by our continent’s flagship club strengthens the bonds of friendship between our two countries,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“It is also a recognition of the talent and capability that resides within our own continent. I wish Pitso and his team well as they fly our flag and the flag of continental football with a club in whose success all Africans take pride,” he added.

