Mamelodi Sundowns have announced three signings to add to the ten players who have already arrived at the club ahead of the new season.

The South African giants have signed Kermit Erasmus from Cape Town City on a 3-year contract, Grant Margeman from Cape Umoya and Jody February from Ajax Cape Town.

Last week the club announced the capture of the BidVest Wits trio of Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo and Gift Motupa, as well as Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United.

Other signings are George Maluleka (Kaizer Chiefs), Grant Margeman (Ajax Cape Town), Lesedi Kapinga (Black Leopards), Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park) and Luvuyo Phewa (Real Kings), Nyiko Mobbie (Stellenbosch).

