It’s the Transfer Deadline Day in Europe and a of couple Zimbabwean players based there have been linked with moves.

Turkey-based defender Teenage Hadebe is wanted by several team in the Super Lig and across Europe. Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba was said to be nearing a loan exit with Galatasaray a potential destination.

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa has also been linked with a loan transfer while Macauley Bonne, Adam Chicksen and Kundai Benyu recently signed with new teams.

Follow our live updates of all the major transfers and gossips on the last day of the window.

12:30 pm – Spurs make loan offer for Stones

Tottenham have made a move to sign John Stones on loan from Manchester City with a view to £20m permanent deal. But Stones, it is understood, wants to remain at City until told he is no longer needed. The Mail

11: 23 am – PSG sign Portugal midfielder Pereira on loan from Porto

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the loan signing of Danilo Pereira from Porto. The 29-year-old midfielder, who has won 39 caps for Portugal, has signed until June 30, 2021, with an option to buy.

10:20 am – Everton confirms Ben Godfrey signing

Everton have confirmed the signing of Ben Godfrey from Norwich for a reported fee of £25m. The England U21 international has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2025

9: 15 am – United strike Telles agreement

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Porto over the transfer of Alex Telles. The Red Devils have been chasing the left-back for several weeks but look to have settled on an €20m (£18m) fee. Fabrizio Romano

8:28 am – Depay agrees to Barca move – Juninho

Memphis Depay has agreed to terms with Barcelona Lyon’s sporting director Juninho has claimed. Depay, 26, has been with Lyon since 2017 and played a big role in the club’s impressive Champions League run last season as they reached the semi-finals. Goal

7: 03 – Spurs eyeing Skriniar signing

Tottenham are making one last push for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to strengthen his central defence and wants the 25-year-old Slovakian. The Mirror

6:30 am – FC Porto to complete Malang Sarr signing

French central defender Malang Sarr, 22, on Sunday travelled to Portugal to complete a season-long loan move from Chelsea to FC Porto. Téléfoot

6:22 am – Dembele listening to offers

Liverpool could reignite their interest in Ousmane Dembele as the Barcelona winger seeks out a move. The 23-year-old originally intended to stay with the Blaugrana, but manager Ronald Koeman considers him surplus to requirements. Sport

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.