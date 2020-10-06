Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić is in for a nightmarish start as the national team amid revelations that another striker has pulled out of the trip to Malawi.

Logarušić’ is set to lead the Warriors against the Flames of Malawi in a friendly game, his first assignment since his appointment in February but chaotic preparations as well as injuries to some players will likely mar it.

Olympique Lyon’s Tino Kadewere is out, and it has now emerged that in-form Prince Dube, who is on fire in the Tanzanian league, is also out of the clash due to injury.

The striker is said to have suffered a harm-string injury in Azam’s 4-2 victory over Sugar Kagera this past weekend.

UK-based striker Macauley Bonne is also out of the squad after he asked the technical to excuse him for the game to allow him to settle first at his new club QPR.

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa could pull out along with a couple of Europe-based stars.

