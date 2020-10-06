With five days before the Warriors’ friendly game against Malawi, Zifa seems to have done little in preparations for the encounter.

The players were expected to have started reporting for camp by Tuesday, but as it stands right now, only a few stars selected are able to travel for the match.

It’s understood that some clubs refused to release the players because the requests were made late. The national team currently has no team-manager who is responsible for such duties and the responsibilities are now being split among other officials.

Some players who have received call-ups are still to get tickets and others have been told to use their money and fly straight to Malawi where the association will then reimburse all the travelling expenses.

This arrangement, however, was made in the last minute as an improvisation and it’s unlikely to work since some players are already pulling out of the squad out of frustration.

This has left coach Zdravko Logarusic in a quandary to assemble a second team and that’s the reason the squad hasn’t been announced yet.

Meanwhile, the initial plans would have seen the team flying out either today or on Wednesday with the match set for Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Comments

comments