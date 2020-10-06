SAFA have unveiled the kits for their men’s national teams with a new technical sponsor, Le Coq Sportif.

The country’s FA signed a 5-year deal with the French sportswear supplier and the kits will be manufactured in South Africa.

The print of the shirts – home, away and alternative – has diamond designs with shields that represent the country’s heritage and pride.

“We are delighted to have entered into a long-term partnership with SAFA as the new technical sponsor for the national teams.

“We have made no exception with regards to the quality and standard of the new kit as we take pride in the men and women who represent the country on the field,” said Roger Noades, Sales Director at le coq sportif.

The jerseys are available for pre-order on www.lecoqsportif.co.za from 5 October; and can be purchased at any le coq sportif store across the country from 8 October.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.