Aston Villa have announced Marvelous Nakamba will travel for Zimbabwe’s friendly match against Malawi on Sunday.

The midfielder becomes the latest player confirmed to be available for the encounter.

“Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will join his Zimbabwe team-mates for their friendly against Malawi (11/10),” the club said on their official website on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, about seven out of seventeen players called have confirmed their availability for the trip to Malawi.

The likes of Macauley Bonne (QPR), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), Prince Dube (Azam) and Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) are among those who have pulled out of the team due to varying reasons.

Zifa are now looking at filling the squad with other players based in South Africa but will face resistance from the clubs as the request were supposed to be sent two weeks before the international break.

The match will be played at Kamuzi Stadium in Blantyre.

