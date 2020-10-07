Seventeen players were called to the Warriors’ friendly match against Malawi on Sunday, but only a few have so far confirmed their availability.

These include Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor – Turkey), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa – England) and Victor Kamhuka (Ayeyawady United – Myanmar).

The majority of the selected players have pulled out the squad due to varying reasons.

Here are the confirmed players that will not travel for the friendly game.

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reim – France)

The midfielder is missing on the list of players his club released for the international. The reason is possibly due to Zifa’s late request for his release.

Tino Kadewere (Lyon – France)

The striker is also not part of the stars released by his team.

Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest)

Tendayi will not travel for the friendly game after he lost his passport. The defender submitted his application for a new document earlier in the week.

Macauley Bonne (QPR – England)

The striker, who last represented Zimbabwe in 2017, will not play this month after he asked to be excused so that he can settle at his new club – QPR. He joined the team last week on a three-year contract.

Prince Dube (Azam – Tanzania)

The 23-year old has been in top form in the Tanzanian top-flight but will not travel to Malawi. According to reports, a hamstring injury ruled him out of the squad.

Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth – England)

The defender is not on the list of players his club released for the international break.

Kundai Benyu (Wealdstone FC – England)

The midfielder featured in his team for the first time on Tuesday and will not be travelling for the Sunday’s encounter.

Comments

comments