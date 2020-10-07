Tendayi Darikwa is another player set to miss the Warriors’ friendly game against Malawi this weekend.

The defender is said to have lost his passport and only sake to replace it this week when he visited the Zimbabwean embassy in Landon along with Marvelous Nakamba.

His visit was confirmed by the embassy in a statement: “This week, two Zimbabwe Warriors and international footballers, Mr Tendayi Darikwa, who plays for Nottingham Forest, and Mr Marvelous Nakamba, who plays for English Premiership club Aston Villa, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency (Rtd) Col CM Katsande at the Zimbabwe House in London.

“The players also took the opportunity to process their applications to renew their passports in preparation for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations qualifying matches.”

Nakamba could also fail to travel for the game, joining the list of players that have pulled out of the squad.

The other stars include Macauley Bonne, Tinotenda Kadewere and Prince Dube.

The match, meanwhile, will be played on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

