Outspoken FC Platinum coach Pieter Je Jongh has thrown a huge dig at ZIFA and Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić over preparations for the Malawi clash.

The Dutchman was reacting to the chaotic preparations for the friendly game with the Flames slated for Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday which have been marred by confusion and uncertainty as to who is in the squad and if the game will go on as planned.

Je Jongh first posted a video of himself juggling the ball and joked that he can be available for selection if need be due to the shortage of players for the trip.

He later lambasted the country’s football governing body for supposedly selecting an unnamed Platinum striker for the clash, despite local players not playing any competitive football for the past seven months.

“First say as coach of the national team, I select no players from the local league because they haven’t trained for too long. The Zimbabwean players in Europe are not coming. Today, our striker is selected for the national team without kicking a ball for 7 months, is this a joke?” wrote de Jongh in a Twitter post he later deleted.

ZIFA is set to announce the official Warriors squad tomorrow.

