A season-opener between two of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated coaches is not the cards in South Africa.

The 2020/21 South African top-flight roars into life on the 17th of October with the MTN 8.

In the knockout tournament, Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United take on TTM, the club rumoured to be on the verge on announcing Norman Mapeza as their new coach.

The clash takes place at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo and will be live on both SuperSport and SABC 1.

