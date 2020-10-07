Negotiations for Norman Mapeza’s deal with Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) are still on, and an agreement hasn’t been reached yet, the gaffer’s agent Gibson Mahachi has revealed.

The coach is wanted at the South African top-flight club, and talks have been ongoing for the past two weeks.

In an interview with H-Metro, Mahachi said his client is still to travel to South Africa.

“We are still negotiating and, yes, there are still interested, but you know deals don’t just happen overnight, these things take time,” he told the publication.

“Discussions are still underway, and we will let you know if anything changes or once we’ve reached an agreement.

“He (Mapeza) is still around.”

According to reports from South Africa, Mapeza was expected to be announced and unveiled as the new head coach of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) last week.

