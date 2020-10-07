ZIFA’s plan to assemble a second team for the friendly game against Malawi could fail, a development that would see the trip abandoned.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic had formed the core part of the squad with Europe-based players and only picked a few from the South African and Tanzanian Leagues. There were no locals in his selection.

But after several stars pulled out of the team, Logarusic was forced to call a second-string composed mostly of South Africa-based players.

However, it has emerged the move is likely to hit a brick wall as clubs could refuse to release the players.

According to regulations on the release of players for national duty, ZIFA should have sent the requests two weeks before the international break.

And with certain restrictions still in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, it would be difficult to make travelling arrangements that will see the selected players arrive on time for the game in Blantyre on Sunday.

A source at ZIFA has told Soccer24 that if the second team fails to assemble, the trip to Malawi could be abandoned because the coach is not considering filling his selection with players that will not form the core part of the squad for next month’s Afcon qualifiers against Algeria.

