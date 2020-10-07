Zimbabwean midfielder Micheal Ndiwene has been selected in the Next Generation 2020: 20 of the best talents at Premier League clubs.

The list is compiled by UK newspaper – The Guardian – and it consists of best young players at each club born between 1 September 2003 and 31 August 2004, an age band known as first-year scholars.

Ndiweni, 16, plays for Newcastle United’s U18 and has also been making appearances for the U23s.

He was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for both England and Zimbabwe. His father coaches youth football in Newcastle.

