The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is expected to finally announce the Warriors squad the Malawi friendly.

After days of guesswork, the football family will today be made aware of the list to travel to Blantyre, where Zdravko Logarušić’s charges will take on the Flames at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Due to the unavailability of players including Tino Kadewere, Prince Dube, Tendai Darikwa and Macauley Bonne due to a variety of reasons, the Warriors technical team is believed to have roped-in Zambia-based Takudzwa Chimwemwe and Jimmy Dzingai, FC Platinum’s Ralph Kawondera and United States-based defender Tendai Jirira.

The official announcement will be made today and the team is expected to depart for Blantyre on Friday.

