Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić has vehemently-dismissed social media reports which claimed that he contemplated leaving his position due to ‘discontent’ over preparations for the upcoming Malawi friendly.

An online publication (name withheld) sent the country into panic mode with a report claiming that the Croat was considering quitting his position as head coach of the national team amid uncertainty over the availability of some players for the clash, slated for this Sunday in Blantyre.

The upbeat tactician however rubbished those claims.

“The media’s job is to to talk,” Logarušić told Soccer24.

“I never thought about leaving my position or something like that. I’m a fighter and I came to work with Warriors, who are like me; fighters,” he added.

Preparations for the game have been characterized by unpredictability as to who will be on the plane for the trip to Malawi as some players are said to have pulled out due to a variety of reasons but Logarušić sounded calm on the situation.

“We have some issues we are sorting and tomorrow (today) there will be a press conference at which you will finally know who is coming and who is going. At that press conference you will have more details from ZIFA, from me and the technical department,” he said.

