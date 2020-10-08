Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will be part of the of Warriors squad to travel to Malawi for Sunday’s friendly game.

The 26-year-old is on his way to Zimbabwe as confirmed by the his Instagram post this morning.

His availability will be a welcome boost for coach Zdravko Logarušić, who might not have some European-based star for the trip due a combination of several reasons.

