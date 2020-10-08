Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season.

The match will be played at FNB Stadium without fans on Saturday, 24 October.

Here are full fixtures of the match-day 1 campaign.

Saturday 24 October:

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns (FNB Stadium, 15:30)

Baroka FC vs Maritzburg United (New Peter Mokaba Stadium, 15:30)

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Golden Arrows (Dr. Molemela Stadium, 15:30)

Cape Town City vs Chippa United (Cape Town Stadium, 18:00)

AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates (Jonsson Kings Park, 20:15)

SuperSport United vs Black Leopards (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 20:15)

Sunday 25 October

Stellenbosch FC vs Swallows FC (Danie Craven Stadium, 15:30)

Tshakhuma FC vs TS Galaxy FC (Thohoyandou Stadium, 15:30)

