Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season.
The match will be played at FNB Stadium without fans on Saturday, 24 October.
Here are full fixtures of the match-day 1 campaign.
Saturday 24 October:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns (FNB Stadium, 15:30)
Baroka FC vs Maritzburg United (New Peter Mokaba Stadium, 15:30)
Bloemfontein Celtic vs Golden Arrows (Dr. Molemela Stadium, 15:30)
Cape Town City vs Chippa United (Cape Town Stadium, 18:00)
AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates (Jonsson Kings Park, 20:15)
SuperSport United vs Black Leopards (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 20:15)
Sunday 25 October
Stellenbosch FC vs Swallows FC (Danie Craven Stadium, 15:30)
Tshakhuma FC vs TS Galaxy FC (Thohoyandou Stadium, 15:30)
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.