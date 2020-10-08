Portugal and Spain have signed an agreement to push ahead with a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The two countries announced the proposal last year with reports suggesting that Morocco could be roped in.

But according to RFEF president Luis Rubiales, the joint bid will only involve the two European neighbours.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Rubiales said: “This agreement means an important step for this common project of federations, but also for the countries.

“Soccer, sport, is a magnificent tool to inject strength and will to overcome in these moments of great difficulty.

“Few things can be more exciting than the opportunity to organise a World Cup, and we cannot think of a better partner than Portugal. We go hand in hand with the Portuguese Federation.”

The winning bid will be made by FIFA in 2024, with the bidding process due to start in 2022.

Meanwhile, the next edition of the World Cup is scheduled for Qatar in 2022 before Canada, the United States and Mexico co-host it four years later.

