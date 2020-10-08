Zimbabwe will play hosts Cameroon in the opening game of the 2020 CHAN finals.

The tournament will start from January 16 to February 7, 2021.

The competition was supposed to take place in April this year, but the outbreak of the coronavirus saw the games postponed to next year.

The Warriors-Cameroon game is a Group A encounter will be played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé.

Group A

Cameroon

Mali

Burkina Faso

Zimbabwe

Warriors Fixtures:

Match 1: Cameroon vs Zimbabwe – 6 pm, 16 Jan 2021 (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé)

Match 2: Burkina Faso vs Zimbabwe – 9 pm, 20 Jan 2021 (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé)

Match 3: Zimbabwe vs Mali – 9 pm, 24 Jan 2021 (Japoma Stadium, Douala)

*All times CAT.

