Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić has cleared the air on the inclusion of locally-based players for trip to Malawi despite them not being active in football for the past eight months.

The Croat named his squad for the Malawi game yesterday and included nine locally-based players, a move which he says is as a result of having one eye on the 2021 CHAN finals.

“Calling majority locally-based players is the way we are starting to prepare for the CHAN finals. That means we are starting to involve them in the action,” he told Soccer24.

“We are not expecting them to play full time but we are going to organize a few training sessions and mix them with the players who have been playing competitively. The players who have been involved competitively will play much while locally-based players will play less,” added Logarušić.

The Warriors are expected to depart for Malawi this afternoon and take on the Flames on Sunday at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Comments

comments