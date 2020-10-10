Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is in camp with the Warriors ahead of today’s departure to Malawi for Sunday’s friendly against the Flames.

Zdvravko Logarušić’s men take on Malawi at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, the coach’s first assignment since taking over in February and there had been doubts over Billiat’s availability for it.

The pint-sized winger arrived from South Africa last night and is currently in camp with his teammates.

Logarušić and his troops depart for Malawi aboard a chartered plan this afternoon.

