The Warriors will play Malawi in a friendly game on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

Venue and Kick-off time

The game was supposed to happen in Kamuzu Stadium but will now take place at Mpira Village Stadium in Blantyre behind closed doors. Kick-off time is at 2:30 pm CAT.

TV and Stream Info

Fans in Malawi, Zimbabwe and other regions can watch it via live stream on Malawi FA’s official Facebook page. There are currently no details on how the match will be shown on TV outside Malawi.

Head-to-head Stats of Zimbabwe against Malawi in the last ten games:

Won: 7

Drew: 2

Lost: 1

Team News

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has dropped Ishmael Wadi, Phineas Bamusi, Qadr Amin and Stanley Ngala from his 18-man selection announced on Thursday for the trip to Malawi. The quartet will be replaced by Dennis Dauda, Tafadzwa Rusike, Evans Katema and Divine Lunga who will fly straight to Malawi.

Travelling Squad:

Goalkeepers

Talbert Shumba (Triangle United)

Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn)

Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol)

Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon)

Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor)

MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United)

Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

Midfielders

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa)

Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City)

*Dennis Dauda, Tafadzwa Rusike, Evans Katema & Divine Lunga to link-up with the team in Malawi.

