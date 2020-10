Costa Nhamoinesu has signed for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

Nhamoinesu joins the club after leaving Czech side Sparta Prague after a seven-year spell.

We have a new Warrior in town! 🔥@costyy26 is now #YennumYellow 💛💛#SwagathamCosta pic.twitter.com/o1b1vR0clV — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) October 10, 2020

