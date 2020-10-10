Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has dropped Ishmael Wadi, Phineas Bamusi, Qadr Amin and Stanley Ngala from his 18-man selection announced on Thursday for the trip to Malawi

The quartet will not travel with the team for the friendly match against the Flames on Sunday.

It’s understood those dropped were struggling with match fitness after spending the last eight months inactive.

They will be replaced by Dennis Dauda, Tafadzwa Rusike, Evans Katema and Divine Lunga who will fly straight to Malawi.

The Warriors are expected to leave the country this afternoon on a chartered plane.

Travelling Squad:

Goalkeepers

Talbert Shumba (Triangle United)

Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn)

Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol)

Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon)

Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor)

MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United)

Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

Midfielders

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa)

Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City)

*Dennis Dauda, Tafadzwa Rusike, Evans Katema & Divine Lunga to link-up with the team in Malawi.

