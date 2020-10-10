The venue for the Sunday’s friendly match between Malawi and Zimbabwe has been changed, Malawi FA confirmed on Friday.

The game was supposed to happen in Kamuzu Stadium but will now take place on Sunday at Mpira Village Stadium in Blantyre.

Kick-off time is at 2:30 pm CAT.

The encounter will be played behind closed doors, but football fans in Malawi, Zimbabwe and other regions can watch it via live stream on Malawi FA’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are scheduled to leave the country this morning on a chartered plane.

Travelling Squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Talbert Shumba (Triangle United)

2. Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

3. Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn)

4. Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

5. Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol)

6. Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon)

7. Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor)

8. MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United)

9. Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

Midfielders

10. Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa)

11. Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

12. Ishamel Wadi (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

13. Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

14. Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

15. Phenias Bamusi (Caps United

16. King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

17. Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City)

18. Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)

Comments

comments