Steve Komphela is reportedly set to become a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team ahead of the start of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership.

Social media was on Sunday awash with reports that the eloquent tactician handed in his resignation at Golden Arrows, with an appointment at Masandawana imminent.

After Pitso Mosimane left for Egyptian giants Al Ahly, the Sundowns hierarchy appointed Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi as co-head coaches so Komphela is expected to be roped in as an assistant coach in what could a star-studded technical department.

In fact, South African publication Soccer Laduma claims that Komphela was even spotted in Gauteng on Sunday, as reports of his move to Sundowns gain momentum.

