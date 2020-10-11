Malawi national team Meck Mwase has added Kenya based Andrew Malisero to his squad that will play the Warriors this afternoon.

Malisero, who recently moved to Gor Mahia, has trained with the squad for the past two days and is in line to make his Flames debut in the friendly game.

Mwase explained the decision to call the youngster: “He is a dedicated youngster and very strong. I worked with him at the Under 20, and I know He will give us an edge in our preparations.

“We have been monitoring him, and we think this is the right time for him to come and join us.”

The friendly match will happen behind closed doors at the Mpira Stadium.

Kick-off time is at 2:30 pm.

Foreign Based players in Malawi squad:

Limbikani Mzava – Unattached (Formerly with Highlands Park in SA)

Gerald Phiri -Baroka FC (SA)

Richard Mbulu -Baroka FC (SA)

Gabadinho Mhango – Orlando Pirates (SA)

John Banda – UD Songo (Mozambique)

Charles Petro – FC Sheriff (Moldova)

Schumaker Kuwali – UD Songo (Mozambique)

Chawanangwa Kaonnga – TS Sporting (SA)

Francisco Madinga – FC Dila Gori (Georgia)

Denis Chembezi – Polokwane City (SA)

Yamikani Chester – Las Vegas Lights (USA)

*Andrew Malisero based in Kenya added to the squad.

