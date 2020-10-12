Prince Dube recovered from the injury which kept him out of the Warriors game and scored twice as Azam thrashed Fountain FC 4-0 in a friendly encounter on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who has been on song in the Tanzanian top-flight since swapping the black and white Highlanders shirt for the blue and white of Azam, was not part of the Warriors squad for the Malawi friendly due to a harm-string injury, which also resulted in him missing his side’s last lmatch.

His two goals came in quick succession, the first one in the 42nd minute and the other one barely a minute later.

The double takes Dube’s tally for the season in all games including friendlies to seven from six matches.

