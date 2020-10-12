Warriors star Alec Mudimu believes yesterday’s draw with Malawi is a step in the right direction.

The Moldova-based defender partnered Teenage Hadebe in central defence after flying from his base straight to Blantyre.

Zdvravko Logarušić’s men played out a goalless draw with the Flames, but Mudimu insists positives can be taken from the result.

“Not the result we wanted, ofcourse we wanted to win the game but given the circumstances I’m happy with the teams performance, and it’s a good stepping stone going forward. Plenty of positives to take from the game aswell. Good clea sheet away from home also,” he wrote on Twitter.

Comments

comments