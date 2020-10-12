Liverpool and Manchester United have proposed some major changes to the English Premier League.

The two giants want an 18-team league, the axing of the League Cup and Community Shield, and greater voting power for ‘big six’ clubs – Liverpool, United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

According to an English newspaper, the Daily Mail, the proposal is called ‘Project Big Picture’ and was started in 2017. The plan would take effect in the 2022-23 season.

However, the minister who oversees sport in Britain – Oliver Dowden – said on Monday he feared the plan was a “power grab” that could prompt a deeper look at the governance of the sport.

He told Sky Sports: “I fear it’s the latter, and I’m quite sceptical about this.”

“If we keep having these backroom deals going on, we’ll have to look at the underlying governance of football. We promised in the manifesto a fan-led review, and I must say the events that I’ve seen in the last few weeks have made this seem more urgent again.”

